Supreme Court Dismisses Acquittal Appeal Of A Murder Accused

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:26 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday dismissed an acquittal appeal of a murder accused Farid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday dismissed an acquittal appeal of a murder accused Farid.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprised Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the case.

The court upheld the Peshawar High Court's (PHC) decision and dismissed the appeal against the conviction of accused Farid. The PHC sentenced Farid to five years in prison in Ghulam Muhammad murder case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the accused said there were only injuries and four persons were nominated in the case.

The doctor also said there was no injury, he added.

Addressing the counsel, Justice Qazi Amin said he had an objection to the whole world.

He asked who killed Ghulam Muhammad? It seemed Ghulam Muhammad was hit by a lot of people, he added.

The counsel for the accused said the victim was kicked, punched and hit with a Kalashnikov butt.

The court after hearing arguments dismissed the acquittal appeal and disposed of the case.

