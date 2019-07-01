UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Dismisses Acquittal Appeal Of Accused Involved In Extortion

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 06:54 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the acquittal appeal of an accused involved in extortion.

A three-member SC bench by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the CJP said extortion was a serious crime and no relief could be given in such cases.

The state prosecutor said the police arrested accused Dolat Khan red handed while receiving extortion money of Rs 3000,000 in Swat in 2014. A mobile phone was also recovered from him.

The counsel for the accused said his client's sentence would end in December 2019 and his client had also reached an agreement with the respondent.

He said the trial court had given six-year imprisonment to the accused while the Peshawar High Court reduced the sentence to five years.

