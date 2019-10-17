UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Dismisses Acquittal Appeal Of Accused Involved In Acid Attack On Woman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 08:43 PM

Supreme Court Thursday rejected the acquittal appeal and maintained ten-year imprisonment of the accused involved in acid attack on a woman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Supreme Court Thursday rejected the acquittal appeal and maintained ten-year imprisonment of the accused involved in acid attack on a woman.

The trial court awarded ten-year imprisonment to Muhammad Ali Awan for acid attack on Shakeela after trespassing her house in 2010.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik and comprised Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Mohammed Amin Ahmed, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Manzoor Malik said the crime of throwing acid on a woman was extremely brutal.

The court after hearing arguments maintained the sentence and dismissed plea of the accused.

