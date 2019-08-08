Supreme Court dismisses acquittal appeal of death sentence convict

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal against Sharafat Ali's death sentence for murder of police constable Zulifqar Ali.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Muhammad Qazi Amin Ahmad heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the state prosecutor told the court that the incident occurred in the Shah Di Khooi area of Lahore in 2003.

He said that accused Sharafat Ali opened indiscriminate firing on police men when they entered his house for raid and Constable Zulfiqar Ali died due to firing.

The counsel of the accused said that according to the witnesses of the incident, the shooting did not take place inside of the house. He said that the accused also received seven bullets in cross firing.

After hearing arguments of the respondents, the court upheld the death sentence verdict and dismissed the appeal of the accused.