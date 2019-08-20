Supreme Court dismisses acquittal appeal of death sentence convict

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal by a death sentence convict Muhammad Rafique challenging his sentence in a double murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal by a death sentence convict Muhammad Rafique challenging his sentence in a double murder case.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case filed by Muhammad Rafique seeking quashing of his death sentence.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice remarked that the accused submitted two same petitions in SC Principle Seat and Lahore Registry at a time without informing the court.

The court rejected the appeal saying that the accused made efforts to deceit the court that couldn't be acceptable by any means.

The Chief Justice observed that the accused tried to kill justice along with two murders. The accused tried to deceive the Supreme Court, he added.

In 2012, Muhammad Rafique took the life of two people, named Muhammad Shams and Muhammad Khursheed.

The accused was sentenced to death by a trial court in Sialkot and his sentence was upheld by a high court.