Supreme Court dismisses acquittal appeal of drug trafficker woman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) : Supreme Court Thursday dismissed an acquittal appeal of a drug trafficker woman Nuzhat Bibi and maintained her three years sentence.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprised Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice said when law enforcement agencies started taking strict action against the drug peddlers, they used woman in the contraband business and when police started to arrest woman, they switched to the children.

He said with the improvement in law, the smugglers also change their style of crime.

The defence counsel informed the court that there was marriage of accused's daughter and pleaded to acquit her client on humanitarian grounds.

Justice Qazi Amin said it was failure of the institutions that they arrested only drug suppliers and they did not put hands on drug smugglers and consumers.