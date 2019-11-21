UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Dismisses Acquittal Appeal Of Drug Trafficker Woman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 10:13 PM

Supreme Court dismisses acquittal appeal of drug trafficker woman

Supreme Court Thursday dismissed an acquittal appeal of a drug trafficker woman Nuzhat Bibi and maintained her three years sentence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Supreme Court Thursday dismissed an acquittal appeal of a drug trafficker woman Nuzhat Bibi and maintained her three years sentence.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprised Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice said when law enforcement agencies started taking strict action against the drug peddlers, they used woman in the contraband business and when police started to arrest woman, they switched to the children.

He said with the improvement in law, the smugglers also change their style of crime.

The defence counsel informed the court that there was marriage of accused's daughter and pleaded to acquit her client on humanitarian grounds.

Justice Qazi Amin said it was failure of the institutions that they arrested only drug suppliers and they did not put hands on drug smugglers and consumers.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Supreme Court Police Business Marriage Women Court

Recent Stories

US Ready to Sanction Nicaragua to Support Calls fo ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan elected member of UNESCO's International ..

3 minutes ago

Irish Diplomats to Visit Suspected Spy Paul Whelan ..

3 minutes ago

Awareness campaign on Kashmir to be accelerated to ..

3 minutes ago

Minister directs to withhold salaries of absent em ..

6 minutes ago

Death anniversary of Makhdoom Amin Fahim observed

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.