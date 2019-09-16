UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Dismisses Acquittal Appeal Of Five Life Sentence Accused

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 09:48 PM

Supreme Court Monday maintained the Lahore High Court order and dismissed the acquittal appeal of five life sentence accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Supreme Court Monday maintained the Lahore High Court order and dismissed the acquittal appeal of five life sentence accused.

The trial court awarded capital punishment to Tahir Maqbool, Zabeeh Ullah, Zulifqar Ahmed, Sarfraz Ahmed and Mudassar Iqbal over murdering four persons and injuring persons by indiscriminate firing in Sambrial area of District Sialkot.

The Lahore High Court converted the death sentence into life imprisonment. Later, the accused challenged LHC order in the apex court.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmad heard the case through videolink from Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice observed that the rivalry was with just one person but four people were killed.

He said the medical delay was also made and the shells of the bullets were sent back after eight months. It looked like the shells were made after the accused were arrested, he added.

The prosecutor's lawyer told the court that the victims were watching a match at a ground.The accused came to kill a person named Sarwar but he escaped, he added.

He said out of five witnesses of the incident two were injured.

The court dismissed acquittal appeals of the accused after hearing arguments.

