Supreme Court dismisses acquittal appeal of life imprisonment accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court Wednesday maintained the high court verdict and dismissed acquittal appeal of life sentence accused Nadir Khan.

The trial court and the High Court sentenced Nader Khan to life imprisonment over murder of Sagheer Khan and injuring Manzoor and Hukam Khan in 2011 in Mardan.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and Justice Qazi Mohammed Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice said that the appeal against the conviction of the accused Nadir Khan does not justify.

Saghir Khan, who was killed, wrote a letter from the hospital and told police the name of Nadir Khan, he added.

He observed that the injured Manzoor and Hukam Khan also raised a finger towards Nadir Khan.

The testimony of the person injured in the incident is highly regarded, he added.

He said that due to quarrel of children one person was killed and two others were injured.

He observed that it was not a planned incident it happened suddenly due to fight between children. That is why the trial court and the high court took a soft approach in convicting the accused, he added.