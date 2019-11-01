Supreme Court dismisses acquittal appeal of life sentence convict

Supreme Court Friday maintained high court verdict and dismissed acquittal appeal of death sentence convict Faisal Waheed

The trial court awarded capital punishment to Faisal Waheed for murder of Gull Muhammad. Later, the high court converted the death penalty into life imprisonment.

A two-member apex court bench comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the victim said the high court did not consider the cause of enmity.

Faisal, along with Waheed Mumtaz shot dead Gull Muhammad outside his house, he added.

He said victim Gull Muhammad received a bullet on his chest and another bullet on throat.

The counsel for the accused said medical report did not provide time for the victim's death.

The court after hearing arguments dismissed appeal and maintained the high court verdict.