Supreme Court dismisses acquittal appeal of life imprisonment convict

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday maintained the Lahore High Court verdict and rejected the acquittal appeal of life imprisonment convict Muhammad Farooq.

A two-member SC bench, headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the Punjab government said that Mohammad Farooq and Amin Attaullah shot dead Zafar Iqbal. This incident occurred in Anjra area of Attock district, he added.

He said that both the accused were absconding and accused Farooq was arrested four years later.

The matter of accused Amin Attaullah was pending in the Lahore High Court, he added.

The counsel for accused Mohammed Farooq said that the victim received 8 fires and the fire that killed the victim was not fired by his client. Post mortem was done after four hours, he added.

He said that the cause of enmity was not proved in this case and recovery was also not considered acceptable.

He said that the trial court sentenced the accused to death and the Lahore High court commuted death sentence to life imprisonment.