Supreme Court Dismisses Acquittal Appeal Of Murder Accused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 07:47 PM

Supreme Court (SC) Monday dismissed the acquittal appeal of a murder accused Muhammad Munir over withdrawal of petition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Supreme Court (SC) Monday dismissed the acquittal appeal of a murder accused Muhammad Munir over withdrawal of petition.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprised Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the case through video link from SC Lahore Registry.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice said the trial court awarded 25 years sentence to the accused while the high court reduced the sentence to 10 years.

He observed that 10 years sentence was enough for the accused.

He said the culprit would have been released from jail after serving 10 years in prison.

The counsel for the accused said his client had come out of prison and his appeal was against the sentence.

The chief justice asked whether the accused wanted to contest elections and court decision was hindered in his way.

The counsel said his client was a civil servant and he was fired after the incident.

The chief justice said there were no government jobs for the killers and private sector also did not offer jobs to such criminals.

