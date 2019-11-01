Supreme Court dismisses acquittal appeal of two death sentence accused

(@FahadShabbir)

Supreme Court Friday maintained the high court verdict and dismissed acquittal appeal of two death sentence convicts Daud Baig and Sabir Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) : Supreme Court Friday maintained the high court verdict and dismissed acquittal appeal of two death sentence convicts Daud Baig and Sabir Hussain.

The trial court awarded capital punishment to Daud Baig and Sabir Hussain over murder of Mazhar Hussain and Azhra Bibi in 2007 in district Jhelum. The high court converted the death penalty into life imprisonment.

A two-member apex court bench comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah observed that accused should be awarded capital punishment but the high court converted the sentence into life imprisonment.

He expressed annoyance over accused's counsel and remarked that it seemed that he had not read a word in this case. "We have read this case more than you," he added.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa said the points raised by counsel till now were about to hang the accused.

He asked the counsel to inform the court about his points which were in favour of his client.

The court after hearing arguments dismissed acquittal appeal of two accused and maintained the Lahore High Court verdict.