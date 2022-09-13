(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday dismissed the contempt of court petition related to the custody of twin daughters of actress Sophia Mirza over withdrawal of the petition.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail heard the case filed by Mst. Khush Bakht Mirza alias Sophia Mirza.

During the course of proceedings, the court reprimanded the actress and her lawyers with remarks that the actress had a different lawyer giving arguments on her behalf in Lahore, while another one was in the court here. It stated that the female client of both the lawyers, Sophia Mirza, was also repeatedly interfering the lawyers.

Justice Sardar Tariq said that she should first decide who would give arguments.

He said that the decision justifying the request for contempt of court had been implemented.

He said that the Prime Minister had signed the summary and Ministry of Foreign Affairs was taking steps for the return of girls from UAE. The entire government machinery had been shaken for the return of her daughters, he added.

Sophia Mirza said that her daughters were transferred to UAE by making a woman a fake mother and no step was being taken regarding the return of the children.

The court ordered the DG FIA to submit a progress report on the return of Mirza's twin girls every 15 days and adjourned the case till date in office.