UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Dismisses Actress Sophia Mirza's Contempt Petition Over Withdrawal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Supreme Court dismisses actress Sophia Mirza's contempt petition over withdrawal

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday dismissed the contempt of court petition related to the custody of twin daughters of actress Sophia Mirza over withdrawal of the petition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday dismissed the contempt of court petition related to the custody of twin daughters of actress Sophia Mirza over withdrawal of the petition.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail heard the case filed by Mst. Khush Bakht Mirza alias Sophia Mirza.

During the course of proceedings, the court reprimanded the actress and her lawyers with remarks that the actress had a different lawyer giving arguments on her behalf in Lahore, while another one was in the court here. It stated that the female client of both the lawyers, Sophia Mirza, was also repeatedly interfering the lawyers.

Justice Sardar Tariq said that she should first decide who would give arguments.

He said that the decision justifying the request for contempt of court had been implemented.

He said that the Prime Minister had signed the summary and Ministry of Foreign Affairs was taking steps for the return of girls from UAE. The entire government machinery had been shaken for the return of her daughters, he added.

Sophia Mirza said that her daughters were transferred to UAE by making a woman a fake mother and no step was being taken regarding the return of the children.

The court ordered the DG FIA to submit a progress report on the return of Mirza's twin girls every 15 days and adjourned the case till date in office.

Related Topics

Lahore Prime Minister Supreme Court Contempt Of Court Lawyers UAE Progress Federal Investigation Agency Women From Government Court

Recent Stories

Rising Inflation May Push Germany to Recession in ..

Rising Inflation May Push Germany to Recession in 2023 - Economy Minister

3 minutes ago
 Secretary Health reviews recruitment process, prom ..

Secretary Health reviews recruitment process, promotion of doctor

3 minutes ago
 Gandapur threatens GU VC of dire consequences; uni ..

Gandapur threatens GU VC of dire consequences; university closed for indefinite ..

3 minutes ago
 Illegal constructions demolished during crackdown

Illegal constructions demolished during crackdown

3 minutes ago
 Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI for promoting unwarra ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI for promoting unwarranted narrative on army chief's ..

6 minutes ago
 Canada to Give $25Mln in Flood Aid Funding to Paki ..

Canada to Give $25Mln in Flood Aid Funding to Pakistan, Match $3Mln in Donations ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.