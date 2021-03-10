UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Dismisses Advisor To CM Sindh Ijaz Jakhrani's Bail Petition Against SHC Order

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 08:20 PM

Supreme Court dismisses Advisor to CM Sindh Ijaz Jakhrani's bail petition against SHC order

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh Ijaz Jakhrani's bail plea against the Sindh High Court judgement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh Ijaz Jakhrani's bail plea against the Sindh High Court judgement.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case. Ijaz Jakhrani had filed an appeal against the observations given in the Sindh High Court decision. The Sindh High Court while rejecting bail, gave opinion on two pending cases.

At the outset of hearing, the counsel for the petitioner said that his client's case would be affected due to observations of the high court.

The bench observed that the petitioner hid the facts before the high court.

Justice Bandial asked how the court could give relief on this basis.

Addressing the counsel for the petitioner, Justice Yahya Afridi said that if he needed relief, there was National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and legal procedure.

Later, the court disposed of the petition over withdrawal of application.

Ijaz Jakhrani was accused of corruption of Rs 44 billion in Jacobabad. The NAB Sindh had filed two references against Ijaz Jakhrani.

