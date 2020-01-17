Supreme Court dismisses Allied Bank appeal against Peshawar High Court (PHC) decision

UrduPoint.com
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th January, 2020) Supreme Court of Pakistan has dismissed the plea of Allied Bank filed against the judgment of Peshawar High Court (PHC) in freezing employee's pension matter.A two-member bench of the apex court presided over by Justice Mushir Alam took up the case for hearing on Friday.

During the course of hearing, Counsel of Allied Bank informed the court that board of directors of Bank had approved freezing of employee's pension.He said pension of employees was freezed in 2002.On the other hand, counsel of employees took the plea that no approval of decision for freezing pension was taken .Apex court has dismissed the plea of Allied Bank against the decision of Peshawar High Court.

