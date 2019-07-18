Supreme Court dismisses ANF appeal against high court order

The Supreme Court on Wednesday maintained Balochistan High Court verdict and dismissed the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Quetta appeal regarding confiscation of drug dealer property

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the ANF through videolink from the Quetta Registry.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice remarked that the high court issued correct verdict in the case. It was not necessary to trace someone's property, he added.

He remarked that it has to be clarified that the accused had sold drugs and made assets.

It is a possibility that the accused made assets from lawful earnings, he added.

The counsel for the ANF said that the accused did not submit any evidence regarding making of assets with lawful means.

The Chief Justice respondent that the narcotics department also did not prove that the accused had no other sources of income. The list of assets did not prove crime, he added. He remarked that to prove allegations is the responsibility of the prosecution.

It is to mention here that accused Qadir Dad was sentenced under section 9C. The trial court ordered to freeze seven bank accounts of the accused. The high court had suspended the trial court verdict regarding freezing of accused's bank accounts.