Supreme Court Dismisses Appeal Against Acquittal Of Murder Accused

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 07:29 PM

Supreme Court dismisses appeal against acquittal of murder accused

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal against acquittal of Abdul Qayum, an accused of murder, and observed that the concocted story of the complainant ultimate helped the suspects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal against acquittal of Abdul Qayum, an accused of murder, and observed that the concocted story of the complainant ultimate helped the suspects.

A trial court had handed down life sentence to Abdul Qayum and acqitted Muhammad Afzal and Mukhtar Ahmed on the charges of killing Muhammad Sabtain.

However, the Lahore High Court in 2013 had allowed the appeals of the convict and acquitted him of the charge giving him benefit of doubt.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa heard the case through video link from the SC Lahore Registry.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice observed that the LHC had acquitted Abdul Qayum six years ago. All four witnesses were injured but they did not speak the truth, he added.

He remarked that the witnesses should have at least speak the truth.

