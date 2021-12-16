UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Dismisses Appeal Against Cancellation Of Aam Log Ittehad Party's Registration

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 07:52 PM

Supreme Court dismisses appeal against cancellation of Aam Log Ittehad Party's registration

The Supreme Court on Thursday maintained the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision and dismissed appeal against cancellation of registration of Aam Log Ittehad Party

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday maintained the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision and dismissed appeal against cancellation of registration of Aam Log Ittehad Party.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar read out the reserved verdict.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Maqbool Baqar had reserved the decision. The apex court dismissed the appeal of Aam Log Ittehad Party by the ratio of two to one.

The Aam Log Ittehad Party had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the decision of the Election Commission.

