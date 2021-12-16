The Supreme Court on Thursday maintained the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision and dismissed appeal against cancellation of registration of Aam Log Ittehad Party

Justice Muneeb Akhtar read out the reserved verdict.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Maqbool Baqar had reserved the decision. The apex court dismissed the appeal of Aam Log Ittehad Party by the ratio of two to one.

The Aam Log Ittehad Party had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the decision of the Election Commission.