ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ):The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed an appeal against dismissal of former Chief Executive Officer of the Peshawar Bus Rapid Tranist (BRT) Altaf Akbar Durrani over its withdrawal.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Maqbool Baqar heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner said Altaf Akbar was punished for not buying buses and other machinery before time. Over a year, more than 200 buses were parked, he added.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked that he came to know through newspapers that an inquiry on the BRT project was pending. He asked the counsel did he know about the results of inquiry.

He also asked who had designed the BRT project.

The counsel responded that he did not know anything about the inquiry while the BRT project was not designed by any individual.

Upon this Justice Qazi Faez Isa asked how it was possible that the Asian Development Bank's project was not designed by anyone.

He remarked that the former BRT CEO could not submit any evidence regarding pressure for wrongdoings. Had he been pressurised on phone then he should have presented the recording, he added.

Justice Mushir Alam remarked that only one month's salary or notice could be given to fire a employee.

Later, the court disposed of the petition over its withdrawal.