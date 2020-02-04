UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Dismisses Appeal Against Dismissal Of Rangers Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 05:55 PM

Supreme Court dismisses appeal against dismissal of Rangers official

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed appeal against dismissal of a Rangers official, involved in heroin smuggling

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed appeal against dismissal of a Rangers official, involved in heroin smuggling.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said : How the court acquit an accused who disgraced the army and Rangers. There were serious allegations against Ijaz Khan, he added.

He said that the dismissed officer was also involved in smuggling of goods to India. Ijaz was charged for heroin smuggling and absence from duty for five months without any information, he added.

The counsel for the dismissed officer said that the DG Rangers did not havethe authority for termination from service. There were no relevant rules fordismissal from service, he added.

Related Topics

India Chief Justice Supreme Court Army Rangers Sajjad Ali From Court

Recent Stories

Lung Cancer Remains Most Prevalent Form of Cancer ..

1 minute ago

China virus: What we know about the fatalities

1 minute ago

NAVTTC, Chinese join hand to improve quality of te ..

1 minute ago

'Serf' comedy becomes top grossing Russian film

1 minute ago

Kashmir Solidarity day to be observed tomorrow

6 minutes ago

Government College University students form human ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.