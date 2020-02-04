Supreme Court dismisses appeal against dismissal of Rangers official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed appeal against dismissal of a Rangers official, involved in heroin smuggling

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed appeal against dismissal of a Rangers official, involved in heroin smuggling.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said : How the court acquit an accused who disgraced the army and Rangers. There were serious allegations against Ijaz Khan, he added.

He said that the dismissed officer was also involved in smuggling of goods to India. Ijaz was charged for heroin smuggling and absence from duty for five months without any information, he added.

The counsel for the dismissed officer said that the DG Rangers did not havethe authority for termination from service. There were no relevant rules fordismissal from service, he added.