Supreme Court dismisses appeal against forced retirement of D&S judge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissing the appeal, upheld the Peshawar High Court's verdict on forced retirement of the District & Sessions (D&S) judge Fayyaz Ullah Khan.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case filed by Fayyaz Ullah Khan against the PHC order.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice while addressing the counsel for the petitioner said that his client was charged in assets beyond means case and allegations regarding living a luxurious life were admitted.

The counsel said that the charge of living a luxurious life was dropped from the inquiry.

He said that his client's wife was a gynecologist and earned handsome amount.

Justice Mazahar asked were the wife's income tax returns presented before the inquiry committee? The counsel said that his client's wife was not his dependent as she had her own sources of income.

The court after hearing arguments maintained the PHC order and dismissed the petition.