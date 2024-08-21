Open Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses Appeal For Re-counting In NA-97

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2024 | 07:28 PM

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday dismissed an appeal of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)’s candidate for re-counting in NA-97 Faisalabad

A division bench comprising Justice Amin ud Din Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan heard the appeal of PML-N’s candidate Ali Gohar Bloch.

Justice Naeem Akhtar asked the petitioner’s lawyer to prove with the record that application for re-counting was given within time to the returning officer. He remarked that the top court has stated in recent judgments that the RO couldn’t refuse re-counting request if it was filed on time.

The court asked that if the returning officer admitted at any forum that the application of re-counting was filed.

The petitioner’s lawyer answered that the even the RO could lie on the subject.

ECP’s DG law said that as per the record the application for re-counting was not filed on February 9.

