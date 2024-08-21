Supreme Court Dismisses Appeal For Re-counting In NA-97
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2024 | 07:28 PM
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday dismissed an appeal of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)’s candidate for re-counting in NA-97 Faisalabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday dismissed an appeal of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)’s candidate for re-counting in NA-97 Faisalabad.
A division bench comprising Justice Amin ud Din Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan heard the appeal of PML-N’s candidate Ali Gohar Bloch.
Justice Naeem Akhtar asked the petitioner’s lawyer to prove with the record that application for re-counting was given within time to the returning officer. He remarked that the top court has stated in recent judgments that the RO couldn’t refuse re-counting request if it was filed on time.
The court asked that if the returning officer admitted at any forum that the application of re-counting was filed.
The petitioner’s lawyer answered that the even the RO could lie on the subject.
ECP’s DG law said that as per the record the application for re-counting was not filed on February 9.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad’s Red Zone Sealed; Schools Closed for security reason2 hours ago
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held4 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication4 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas4 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank4 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif4 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank4 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister4 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body4 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea4 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi5 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA4 hours ago