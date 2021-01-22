UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Dismisses Appeal Of Citizen In Family Expenditures Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 08:27 PM

In a family dispute case, the Supreme Court (SC) on Friday dismissed an appeal of citizen challenging the orders of high court for bearing expenditures of his ex-wife and daughters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :In a family dispute case, the Supreme Court (SC) on Friday dismissed an appeal of citizen challenging the orders of high court for bearing expenditures of his ex-wife and daughters.

Justice Umer Ata Bandial, hearing the case, remarked that it was the responsibility of father to bear expenditures of his daughters.

The petitioner was not disable, he should work to meet the expenditure of bread and butter for his daughters, the bench remarked.

The petitioner's lawyer said that it was not possible for his client Zafar islam to bear expenditures as he had no source of income. He said that his client had only 63 kanal land to this the court said that it was not a less property, the petitioner had to bear the expenditures.

After this, the bench dismissed the case.

