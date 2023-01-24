Supreme Court dismisses appeals against production orders of Shehbaz Sharif, Saad Rafiq

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal against the production orders for Shehbaz Sharif and Khwaja Saad Rafiq while declaring the case as non-maintainable

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked that how the petitioner could name Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saad Rafiq as respondents in the case.

He questioned how the court could interfere into the affairs of the Parliament.

The petitioner Riaz Hanif Rahi advocate, pleaded that Shehbaz Sharif was elected prime minister despite NAB investigation and added the parliament couldn't introduce the contradictory laws.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, heard the case.