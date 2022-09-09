Supreme Court dismisses appeals of 38 FC personnel against termination

UrduPoint.com

The Supreme Court on Friday disposed of appeals of 38 Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel against their termination of service

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the appeals of FC personnel seeking the revival of their services.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice remarked that all the officers surrendered when the Bacha police station was attacked.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that there was no issue if they were employees of the education department or any other institutions, whereas FC was a disciplinary body.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that if the personnel had showed bravery then the court would had accepted their stance. If the department itself did not hire these employees, how could the court intervene, he added.

The counsel said that other employees in the department had been reinstated.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked that it was surprising that even 44 FC personnel together could not protect the police station.

