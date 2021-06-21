UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Dismisses Bail Appeals Filed By Corruption Accused

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 07:04 PM

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the bail pleas filed of three officers of TMA Kundhkot over withdrawal of petition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the bail pleas filed of three officers of TMA Kundhkot over withdrawal of petition.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the case filed by TMA Kundhkot officers Altaf Hussain, Siddique Laghari and Sunder Khan.

The officers were accused of embezzlement of millions of rupees.

The police arrested all three accused within the court premises after the court rejected the bail plea over withdrawal of petition.

The court was informed that Sindh High Court had ordered the arrest of the accused.

The bench observed that the accused are already fugitive and could not be granted bail.

Advocate Shah Khwar counsel for the accused pleaded the court to not arrest his clients from here as they would surrender before the court in Sukkur.

Justice Bandial said that no relief could be given to such accused.

