Supreme Court dismisses bail plea of a dyeing factory owner in Gas theft case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a bail petition of a dyeing factory owner, involved in Rs 35 million gas theft

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a bail petition of a dyeing factory owner, involved in Rs 35 million gas theft.

The division bench headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik heard the petition filed by Abdul Khalil.

Earlier, the defence counsel argued that the petitioner owned a dyeing factory in Kot Abdul Malik. He submitted that the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) authorities got registered a gas theft case against his client with malafide intention on January 15, 2016. He pleaded with the court for grant of bail to his client while claiming that all charges were baseless.

However, SNGPL's Counsel Umar Sharif argued that a team raided the factory in 2016 and found that the gas was being stolen for the factory from main gas pipeline besides recovering bogus meter.

He submitted that the accused fled after registration of the case and remained an absconder till his arrest on September 17, 2018. He contended that the accused caused a loss of Rs 35 million to the company by stealing the gas. He pleaded with the court for dismissing the bail.

After hearing detailed arguments of the parties, the bench dismissed the bail petition while observing that such accused did not deserve any leniency.