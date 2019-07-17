UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Dismisses Bail Plea Of A Dyeing Factory Owner In Gas Theft Case

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 09:52 PM

Supreme Court dismisses bail plea of a dyeing factory owner in Gas theft case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a bail petition of a dyeing factory owner, involved in Rs 35 million gas theft

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a bail petition of a dyeing factory owner, involved in Rs 35 million gas theft.

The division bench headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik heard the petition filed by Abdul Khalil.

Earlier, the defence counsel argued that the petitioner owned a dyeing factory in Kot Abdul Malik. He submitted that the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) authorities got registered a gas theft case against his client with malafide intention on January 15, 2016. He pleaded with the court for grant of bail to his client while claiming that all charges were baseless.

However, SNGPL's Counsel Umar Sharif argued that a team raided the factory in 2016 and found that the gas was being stolen for the factory from main gas pipeline besides recovering bogus meter.

He submitted that the accused fled after registration of the case and remained an absconder till his arrest on September 17, 2018. He contended that the accused caused a loss of Rs 35 million to the company by stealing the gas. He pleaded with the court for dismissing the bail.

After hearing detailed arguments of the parties, the bench dismissed the bail petition while observing that such accused did not deserve any leniency.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Company January September Gas 2016 2018 All From Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Million SNGPL Court

Recent Stories

We will not rest till Kashmir is free from Indian ..

3 minutes ago

Korangi Police arrest 26 accused

23 seconds ago

ICJ rejects India's plea to 'acquit, release & ret ..

24 seconds ago

Sindh Govt. sanctions 15% Adhoc Relief Allowance i ..

26 seconds ago

US Religious Freedom Provides Foundation for All O ..

27 seconds ago

Minister offers incentives for foreign investors

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.