UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Dismisses Bail Plea Of A Sectarian Violence Accused

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 07:05 PM

Supreme Court dismisses bail plea of a sectarian violence accused

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday rejected the bail plea filed by a sectarian violence accused Johar Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday rejected the bail plea filed by a sectarian violence accused Johar Hussain.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed the trial court to complete the trial as soon as possible. The court also ordered prosecutor general Sindh to present witnesses in trial court.

Justice Qazi Amin said parameters for bail were different in terrorism and drug cases. One's opinion on the court decision did not bother, he added.

The prosecutor general Sindh said the statements of three witnesses including the main witness had been recorded.

The counsel for the accused said his client's name was not in the first information report and his client was in jail since 2014.

The prosecutor general said the accused was arrested in an incident, during the investigation, he confessed his guilt of attacking the religious leader.

Justice Qazi Amin said the situation in Karachi was clear to everyone and the court had to decide the case on merit.

Johar Hussain was accused of attacking Sipah-e-Sahaba leader Maulana Aurangzeb Farooqi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Supreme Court Sectarian Violence Jail Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

UAE participates in fourth G20 Finance Ministers, ..

10 minutes ago

Lithuania Registers New Single-Day Record of 255 C ..

2 minutes ago

Female arrested, stolen jewelry and Rs.9.6m recove ..

2 minutes ago

CMH delegation holds meeting with VC IHD

5 minutes ago

Sindh govt reserves land for agriculture varsity c ..

5 minutes ago

Weather remained dry, cold in hilly areas of Baloc ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.