Supreme Court dismisses bail plea of a sectarian violence accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday rejected the bail plea filed by a sectarian violence accused Johar Hussain.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed the trial court to complete the trial as soon as possible. The court also ordered prosecutor general Sindh to present witnesses in trial court.

Justice Qazi Amin said parameters for bail were different in terrorism and drug cases. One's opinion on the court decision did not bother, he added.

The prosecutor general Sindh said the statements of three witnesses including the main witness had been recorded.

The counsel for the accused said his client's name was not in the first information report and his client was in jail since 2014.

The prosecutor general said the accused was arrested in an incident, during the investigation, he confessed his guilt of attacking the religious leader.

Justice Qazi Amin said the situation in Karachi was clear to everyone and the court had to decide the case on merit.

Johar Hussain was accused of attacking Sipah-e-Sahaba leader Maulana Aurangzeb Farooqi.