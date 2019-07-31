UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Dismisses Bail Plea Of Accused Involved In Gas Theft

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 08:47 PM

Supreme Court dismisses bail plea of accused involved in gas theft

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a bail plea of an accused Alamgir Khan involved in natural gas theft

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a bail plea of an accused Alamgir Khan involved in natural gas theft.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Acting Chief Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case filed by a Lucky Marwat resident Alamgir Khan involved in gas theft.

During the course of proceedings, Acting Chief Justice Azmat Saeed remarked that no bail would be granted to those involved in gas theft.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan observed that the suspect used to transform stolen gas into electricity and sale it. Whenever pertaining authorities came for investigating the matter, accused used to point pistol at the officials, he added.

The counsel for the accused said that there was 18 hours load shedding in Lukki Marwat. In such a loadshedding, It had become mandatory for everyone to have a generator, he added.

He said that his client's house was raided and a generator was also recovered.

Justice Qazi Amin remarked that accused used to sell electricity to his neighbors.

Justice Azmat Saeed remarked that if accused is convicted then he could be sentenced for 14 years.

Later, the court dismissed the bail plea of the accused and disposed of the case.

