Supreme Court dismisses bail plea of accused involved in kidnapping of Afghan girl

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of accused Tayyab allegedly involved in kidnapping of Afghan girl over withdrawal of petition.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court expressed annoyance over the recording of girl's statement by the male investigation officer.

The court directed that lady police officers should be included in the affairs of women.

The counsel for the accused said that Afghan girl Ayesha Tabbasum married with his client.

He said that girl's father lodged the kidnapping FIR.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa asked why women police officers not recorded the statement of woman Lal Hijja.

The girl's face was spotted by a male investigator, he added.

He asked was this the way women were treated? He asked why not lady police to record the statement.

Addressing the Advocate General, Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that the court was not annoyed over him as the court was annoyed over state's treatment with the girl.

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin said that this girl was like their daughter. There should be no such flaws in the future, he added.

The Advocate General Islamabad said that the case was pending in the model court and it would be decided in ten to fifteen days.

The counsel for the accused said that he withdrew bail application over Advocate General's assurance for soon completion of the trial.

The court dismissed the appeal on the basis of withdrawal.