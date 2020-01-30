UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Dismisses Bail Plea Of Accused Involved In Kidnapping Of Afghan Girl

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 06:06 PM

Supreme Court dismisses bail plea of accused involved in kidnapping of Afghan girl

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of accused Tayyab allegedly involved in kidnapping of Afghan girl over withdrawal of petition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of accused Tayyab allegedly involved in kidnapping of Afghan girl over withdrawal of petition.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court expressed annoyance over the recording of girl's statement by the male investigation officer.

The court directed that lady police officers should be included in the affairs of women.

The counsel for the accused said that Afghan girl Ayesha Tabbasum married with his client.

He said that girl's father lodged the kidnapping FIR.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa asked why women police officers not recorded the statement of woman Lal Hijja.

The girl's face was spotted by a male investigator, he added.

He asked was this the way women were treated? He asked why not lady police to record the statement.

Addressing the Advocate General, Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that the court was not annoyed over him as the court was annoyed over state's treatment with the girl.

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin said that this girl was like their daughter. There should be no such flaws in the future, he added.

The Advocate General Islamabad said that the case was pending in the model court and it would be decided in ten to fifteen days.

The counsel for the accused said that he withdrew bail application over Advocate General's assurance for soon completion of the trial.

The court dismissed the appeal on the basis of withdrawal.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Islamabad Supreme Court Police Kidnapping Married Male Women FIR Court

Recent Stories

BASF increases prices in Pakistan, ASEAN and Sout ..

8 minutes ago

HUBCO 330MW Thar Energy Limited reaches financial ..

14 minutes ago

Riversong-Yellostone Duo Redefining Smart Accessor ..

16 minutes ago

Philippines Confirms First Case of New Coronavirus ..

22 minutes ago

Putin Orders to Take Measures to Support Beslan Re ..

22 minutes ago

Bank of England keeps interest rate at 0.75% on ev ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.