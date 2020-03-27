Supreme Court dismisses bail plea of accused booked in corruption case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday dismissed a bail petition of an accused in a case pertaining to alleged corruption at utility stores of Quetta.

The bench also directed the additional attorney general to ensure screening of prisoners in jails to avoid the risks of COVID-19 spread, during the hearing.

A division bench, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin, conducted hearing on bail petition of the accused.

During the course of proceeding, Justice Qazi Amin remarked that the precautionary measures in jail should be arranged in jail, disregard of coronavirus spread. The screening of prisoners should be conducted on regular basis, he added.

The petitioner's lawyer pleaded that his client was in jail for last three years in corruption case while another co-accused had been given bail. Justice Amin asked the lawyer to present fresh grounds for the bail of the accused.

The lawyer adopted the stance the trial was moving in slow pace, only three case witnesses had been cross-examined out of a total of 31 in three years.

He said that the situation in jails was also critical due to the coronavirus.

He contended that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also ordered to release the prisoners from jail to this Justice Amin asked that whether Italy and America also released prisoners due to virus threat.

Additional Attorney General Aamir Rehman said the high court had already dismissed merits of the bail petition. After this, the bench turned down the bail petition.

Meanwhile, the same bench also dismissed bail plea of another accused Hashim Farooq allegedly involved in case pertaining to bogus cheque. Addressing the lawyer, Justice Alam asked that why he wanted bail of his client in current situation. He said that the accused was safe in jail in wake of COVID-19.

The bench noted that there were five more cases against the accused and turned down the bailpetition.