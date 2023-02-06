UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Dismisses Bail Plea Of Corruption Accused Over Withdrawal Of Application

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 08:44 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ):The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of railway corruption accused Adnan Shafai over withdrawal of petition.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the accused said that his client was 20 grade officer and could not run abroad. On which Justice Sardar Tariq Masood remarked that the big ones run out.

The lawyer of the accused told the court that Rs 2.2 million were allegedly taken while Rs 3.

3 million were returned.

Justice Sardar Tariq said that the money was returned after the accusation.

Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi said that returning Rs 1.5 million from a bank transaction proved guilty.

The counsel said that his client was in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) custody for last six months.

Advocate Mian Sohail counsel for the plaintiff said that the accused had caused a lot of damage to the railways while he took more than Rs 15 million from his client for various purchases. Pakistan Railway had also registered a case against the accused, he added.

