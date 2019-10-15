UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Dismisses Bail Plea Of Hashmat Medical College Director

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:33 PM

Supreme Court dismisses bail plea of Hashmat Medical College director

Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of Hashmat Medical College Director Dr Usman Akhtar over withdrawal of application

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of Hashmat Medical College Director Dr Usman Akhtar over withdrawal of application.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Manzoor Malik heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Manzoor Malik said Hashmat Medical College affected people had some dreams that their children would become doctors.

He said parents borrowed loans for enrolling their children in the medical college.

Justice Qazi Amin said Pakistan Medical and Dental Council stopped admissions in the the college.

The counsel for Dr Akhtar said medical college owner had got bail in the case and his client was a employee of the college.

Justice Manzoor Malik asked the counsel that 32 FIRs were registered against his client. The victims had no enmity with him, he added.

The court after hearing arguments directed the petitioner to file bail plea in the trial court and disposed of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Pakistan Medical And Dental Council Court Employment

Recent Stories

The Carlyle Group completes acquisition of shareho ..

48 minutes ago

ADNOC and Gazprom Neft Sign Strategic Framework Ag ..

48 minutes ago

Maulana's march objective is to halt accountabilit ..

9 seconds ago

Doubts shroud Froome's bid for a fifth Tour de Fra ..

11 seconds ago

Intellectuals, writers calls for introducing Bhitt ..

12 seconds ago

Lahore High Court seeks NAB reply on former secret ..

14 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.