Supreme Court dismisses bail plea of Hashmat Medical College director

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) : Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of Hashmat Medical College Director Dr Usman Akhtar over withdrawal of application.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Manzoor Malik heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Manzoor Malik said Hashmat Medical College affected people had some dreams that their children would become doctors.

He said parents borrowed loans for enrolling their children in the medical college.

Justice Qazi Amin said Pakistan Medical and Dental Council stopped admissions in the the college.

The counsel for Dr Akhtar said medical college owner had got bail in the case and his client was a employee of the college.

Justice Manzoor Malik asked the counsel that 32 FIRs were registered against his client. The victims had no enmity with him, he added.

The court after hearing arguments directed the petitioner to file bail plea in the trial court and disposed of the case.