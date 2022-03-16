The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the Balochistan Government's petition against the Balochistan High Court (BHC) orders regarding appointments in levies force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the Balochistan Government's petition against the Balochistan High Court (BHC) orders regarding appointments in levies force.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the case filed by the Balochistan government regarding registration of FIRs and investigations by Tehsildars & Naib Tehsildars in Levies Police Stations.

The Levies employees had challenged the appointment of Tehsildars in the Balochistan High Court.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel of a respondent said that the high court annulled the recruitment of Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars in Levies Force.

Justice Mansoor asked which authority recruit for the Levies Force? He asked how could the present service officers of the Revenue Department be posted in Levies? The Additional Advocate General Balochistan said that Tehsildars in Levies Force were appointed in accordance with the law.

Justice Ayesha said that prescribed procedures were not followed in recruitment.

Chief Justice Bandial said the Balochistan government made these appointments in the Levies Force against the law.