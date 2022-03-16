UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Dismisses Balochistan Govt's Petition In Appointments Case

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2022 | 09:02 PM

Supreme Court dismisses Balochistan Govt's petition in appointments case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the Balochistan Government's petition against the Balochistan High Court (BHC) orders regarding appointments in levies force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the Balochistan Government's petition against the Balochistan High Court (BHC) orders regarding appointments in levies force.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the case filed by the Balochistan government regarding registration of FIRs and investigations by Tehsildars & Naib Tehsildars in Levies Police Stations.

The Levies employees had challenged the appointment of Tehsildars in the Balochistan High Court.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel of a respondent said that the high court annulled the recruitment of Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars in Levies Force.

Justice Mansoor asked which authority recruit for the Levies Force? He asked how could the present service officers of the Revenue Department be posted in Levies? The Additional Advocate General Balochistan said that Tehsildars in Levies Force were appointed in accordance with the law.

Justice Ayesha said that prescribed procedures were not followed in recruitment.

Chief Justice Bandial said the Balochistan government made these appointments in the Levies Force against the law.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Balochistan Supreme Court Police Government Court

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court postpones decision on acquitt ..

Islamabad High Court postpones decision on acquittal pleas of co-accused

1 minute ago
 HEC included in Pakistan Sports Board board

HEC included in Pakistan Sports Board board

1 minute ago
 Opposition had a dubious role during Swat militanc ..

Opposition had a dubious role during Swat militancy, with Imran Khan siding with ..

1 minute ago
 7.3-magnitude quake hits east Japan, tsunami advis ..

7.3-magnitude quake hits east Japan, tsunami advisory issued

3 minutes ago
 Transfers of Kashmiri prisoners to Indian jails co ..

Transfers of Kashmiri prisoners to Indian jails condemned.

3 minutes ago
 President of Pakistan National Open Polo Champions ..

President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship : Master Paints, Remounts ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>