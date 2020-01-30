UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Dismisses Claimant's Request For 5 Kanal Land In Hassan Abdal

Thu 30th January 2020 | 05:53 PM

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the claimant's request for possession of 5 kanal land in Hassan Abdal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the claimant's request for possession of 5 kanal land in Hassan Abdal.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said that the applicant should be sent to jail with a heavy fine for making a false claim.

He said that it was misfortune that the thief and wrong doer stood in the court with great pride.

The counsel for the petitioner said that his client was cultivating the land since last 40 years while the other respondent bought land in 2010.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah asked how did the petitioner made a false claim of ownership.

He said that Rs 0.5 million fine should be imposed on false claimants. However, the applicant should also be jailed, he added.

He asked what proof that he was a farmer? He asked how could the applicant dare to file a case in the Supreme Court while building a house on someone's land?Addressing the counsel for the petitioner, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel said that there was a contradiction between his stance before the Supreme Court and the High Court as he claimed compensation in high court while he was arguing on the merits of case in the court.

Later, the court dismissed claimant's request for possession of 5 Kanal land in Hassan Abdal.

