ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the report submitted by the Commissioner Faisalabad regarding establishment of petrol pumps on state land.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court rejected the Commissioner's report and summoned him to appear before the court in person on next date of hearing.

The court sought reports on encroachments in Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot.

The court also sought the master plan of Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot.

The court also expressed annoyance over non-appearance of Commissioner Faisalabad and asked why Commissioner Faisalabad did not appear.

The Chief Justice said that both the commissioner and the assistant commissioner would go to jail for violating the court order.

The Assistant Commissioner (AC) Faisalabad said that the possession of petrol pump in Faisalabad had been acquired on the order of the court.

Addressing the AC, the Chief Justice said that the report did not contain any details regarding the encroachments.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that the report did not mention that where the encroachments were demolished. Green Belt, community plot and road encroachments were not reported, he added.

He said that a big chart was presented in court but the information was zero.

The Chief Justice asked where was the master plan of Faisalabad? The Assistant Commissioner replied that Faisalabad master plan not found.

The Additional Advocate General Punjab said that the Commissioner Multan had submitted the report and stated that a petrol pump in Khanewal had been vacated from the illegal possessor.

Justice Faisal Arab said that there was no mention of 25 years on petrol pump lease documents.

The Chief Justice observed that the land was leased at Rs 700 per marla.

The Additional Advocate General Punjab said that the petrol pump owners were also defaulters.

The court rejected the request to run a petrol pump on government land in Khanewal.

Advocate Akram Sheikh counsel for a pump owner said that his client's petrol pump was in Vehari. He said that his client's land was exchanged for the construction of bus stand.

Justice Ijaz asked the counsel that his client was paying only Rs 333,000 annual rent.

The Chief Justice said that notification to vacate the land had been issued.

Akram Sheikh said that under the guise of the Supreme Court order, the Punjab government was taking action according to will. He pleaded the court to not demolish the petrol pump. If the petrol pump was demolished, there would be a loss of Rs. 70 million.

The Chief Justice asked for re-auction of a petrol pump set up on government land in Vehari. If it was not allowed to build a petrol pump, the land should be relinquished, he added.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for three-week.