UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Dismisses Custom Department Appeal Against Sindh High Court Order

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 06:51 PM

Supreme Court dismisses Custom department appeal against Sindh High Court order

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed appeal of Custom department against Sindh High Court verdict and directed the Collector Custom to handover the vehicle to the owner within a week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed appeal of Custom department against Sindh High Court verdict and directed the Collector Custom to handover the vehicle to the owner within a week.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmad and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the bench expressed annoyance over absence of Collector Custom.

The counsel for the Custom department said that the Collector Custom would make sure his presence on next date of hearing.

Upon this Justice Gulzar remarked that the court would decide the case today.

Justice Munib Akhtar remarked that Custom officials were catching same vehicle repeatedly. The same vehicle was seized in 2007 and later after ten years it was seized again, he added.

He remarked that in Sindh, custom department was only capturing 20 to 30-year-old vehicles that are degraded.

He asked whether Custom department had no other work to do.

The counsel for the vehicle owner said that Custom department captured his client's 1985 model vehicle.

Justice Gulzar Ahmad remarked that Custom officials again caught 30 year old vehicle which paid Rs 0.25 million in 2007.

The court after hearing arguments remarked that Custom department failed to prove its case as the court was not satisfied with the arguments of Custom department's counsel.

The court directed the Collector Custom to handover vehicle to its owner in one week and disposed of the case.

Meanwhile Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa while hearing a case remarked that the court would hear cases through videolink from SC Peshawar Registry on next week. Only 15 appeals are pending in the Peshawar Registry and these 15 appeals would be disposed of during next week, he added.

He remarked that after hearing these 15 appeals next week there would be no pending case in the Peshawar Registry.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Peshawar Supreme Court Sindh High Court Vehicles Vehicle Same From Million Court

Recent Stories

Emirati women showcase their jewellery designs

26 minutes ago

Masood Khan calls on global powers to find lasting ..

55 minutes ago

Greta Thunberg mocks Putin's 'kind girl' jibes on ..

5 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Friday 04 Oct 2019

5 minutes ago

New hospital to be set up at cost of Rs 500 mln

5 minutes ago

Several Mining Plants Attacked in Sudan's South Ko ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.