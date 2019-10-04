Supreme Court dismisses Custom department appeal against Sindh High Court order

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed appeal of Custom department against Sindh High Court verdict and directed the Collector Custom to handover the vehicle to the owner within a week.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmad and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the bench expressed annoyance over absence of Collector Custom.

The counsel for the Custom department said that the Collector Custom would make sure his presence on next date of hearing.

Upon this Justice Gulzar remarked that the court would decide the case today.

Justice Munib Akhtar remarked that Custom officials were catching same vehicle repeatedly. The same vehicle was seized in 2007 and later after ten years it was seized again, he added.

He remarked that in Sindh, custom department was only capturing 20 to 30-year-old vehicles that are degraded.

He asked whether Custom department had no other work to do.

The counsel for the vehicle owner said that Custom department captured his client's 1985 model vehicle.

Justice Gulzar Ahmad remarked that Custom officials again caught 30 year old vehicle which paid Rs 0.25 million in 2007.

The court after hearing arguments remarked that Custom department failed to prove its case as the court was not satisfied with the arguments of Custom department's counsel.

The court directed the Collector Custom to handover vehicle to its owner in one week and disposed of the case.

Meanwhile Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa while hearing a case remarked that the court would hear cases through videolink from SC Peshawar Registry on next week. Only 15 appeals are pending in the Peshawar Registry and these 15 appeals would be disposed of during next week, he added.

He remarked that after hearing these 15 appeals next week there would be no pending case in the Peshawar Registry.