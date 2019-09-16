(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Supreme Court on Monday turned down Pakistan Peoples Party leader Dr Asim Hussain's request for providing inquiry/investigation report conducted by the Competition Commission of Pakistan

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmad and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Latif Khosa pleaded the court for provision of Competition Commission report. On which Justice Gulzar asked as to why he wanted to get a report that was against his client.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah remarked that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had stated that it was not relying on the Competition Commission's report. The court would not force NAB to submit the report, he added.

Latif Khosa said there were different laws for NAB and Dr Asim. To which Justice Gulzar Ahmad remarked, no one had any significance for the court.

The court dismissed the request to provide the Competition Commission's report, observing if the same was submitted by NAB then Dr Asim would be entitled to get its copy.