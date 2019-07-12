UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Dismisses Employee's Plea For Foreign Allowance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 09:53 PM

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by an employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs seeking foreign allowance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by an employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs seeking foreign allowance.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed heard the case filed by the employee Mumtaz Ahmed.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner said that the court had ordered the ministry to review the matter but the later did not review their matter despite court orders.

The chief justice remarked that the each department had authority to amend their rules. The court could not show sympathy if there was no remedy in the law.

He observed that it was not for the courts to distribute jobs and allocate allowances. The court had to do its work under law, he added.

