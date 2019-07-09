UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Dismisses Former DG PDA's Petition Over Withdrawal

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 08:24 PM

Supreme Court dismisses former DG PDA's petition over withdrawal

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed former Director General (DG) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Syed Zahir Shah's petition seeking acquittal against sentence over withdrawal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed former Director General (DG) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Syed Zahir Shah's petition seeking acquittal against sentence over withdrawal.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice asked the counsel for the accused that how his client made assets worth millions of rupees while accused's salary was just Rs 1275 in 1975.

The counsel for the accused said that his client made assets after selling his four houses in the year 1974.

Zahir Shah bought these houses before joining government services, he added.

The Chief Justice remarked that the sentence was not less against such a big corruption.

The counsel for the accused said that his client had made all his assets before joining the government service.

He said that his client joined the service in 1975, adding, his client had seven sources of income which were not considered by the high court.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that whether his client deposited sale amount in his account.

The NAB Prosecutor said that the Accountability Court awarded three years sentence and imposed Rs 21.5 million fine. The high court maintained the sentence while reduced fine amount to Rs 11.5 million.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Corruption Peshawar Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Fine Sale All Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Russia, Ukraine to 'Inevitably' Become Closer - Pu ..

34 seconds ago

SECP refutes press reports regarding crackdown aga ..

37 seconds ago

CPO Rawalpindi directed to arrest the proclaimed o ..

41 seconds ago

WTO Says Russia Requested Consultations on US Use ..

9 minutes ago

ACE retrieves 3631 kanal land valuing Rs 453 mln i ..

9 minutes ago

Unjustified price hike of fertilizers not to be to ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.