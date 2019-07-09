The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed former Director General (DG) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Syed Zahir Shah's petition seeking acquittal against sentence over withdrawal

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice asked the counsel for the accused that how his client made assets worth millions of rupees while accused's salary was just Rs 1275 in 1975.

The counsel for the accused said that his client made assets after selling his four houses in the year 1974.

Zahir Shah bought these houses before joining government services, he added.

The Chief Justice remarked that the sentence was not less against such a big corruption.

The counsel for the accused said that his client had made all his assets before joining the government service.

He said that his client joined the service in 1975, adding, his client had seven sources of income which were not considered by the high court.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that whether his client deposited sale amount in his account.

The NAB Prosecutor said that the Accountability Court awarded three years sentence and imposed Rs 21.5 million fine. The high court maintained the sentence while reduced fine amount to Rs 11.5 million.