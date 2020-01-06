Supreme Court dismisses Islamabad High Court decision against forced retirement of NAB employee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Supreme Court on Monday turned down a decision of Islamabad High Court against forced retirement of a NAB employee, on appeal of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday turned down a decision of Islamabad High Court against forced retirement of a NAB employee, on appeal of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A three-member bench of apex court, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, conducted hearing on NAB's appeal against the decision of IHC.

During the hearing, the chief justice remarked that the NAB had not assisted the bench on legal points in this case.

Addressing the NAB prosecutor, he said the prosecutor should focus on his responsibility adding the prosecutor had appeared before the court without preparation.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked that NAB employee Muhammad Shafiq had been retired forcibly on misconduct.

However, the NAB had accepted the application of its employee after his forced retirement, and apparently the department was responsible to implement it, he added.

Justice Sajjad Hussain Shah remarked that in accordance with the record, the sacked employee had been absent from his job for 1066 days during seven year service.

The NAB prosecutor apprised the bench that the employee had been retired due to continuous absence from office. The employees' absence had been declared leave without pay, he added. He explained the former NAB official was not awarded two punishments.

After hearing arguments, the bench turned down the IHC decision against theforced retirement of NAB employee.