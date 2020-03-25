UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Dismisses KP Education Department's Appeal Against Employees' Restoration

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 08:23 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday dismissed an appeal of the Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa challenging the decision of Service Tribunal restoring the services of two women employees terming it time barred

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday dismissed an appeal of the Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa challenging the decision of Service Tribunal restoring the services of two women employees terming it time barred.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who headed the bench which heard the petition, expressed his displeasure observing that the education department had shown irresponsibility and deliberately filed such a time-barred appeal.

The lawyer of the education department pleaded that a fitness law committee used to review the cases fortnightly.

The CJP observed that the fitness committee should have viewed the cases on daily basis to avoid dismissal of cases for being time-barred. He, however, observed that the apex court could not advise in that regard as the committee was authorized to take any decision.

It may be mentioned that Rukhsana Begum and Mrs Azmat had been terminated by the KP Education Department but they were restored by the Service Tribunal.

