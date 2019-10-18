UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Dismisses Life Sentence Convict's Review Petition Seeking Acquittal

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 06:50 PM

Supreme Court dismisses life sentence convict's review petition seeking acquittal

Supreme Court Friday rejected the review petition filed by a life sentence convict Akhtar Saleem seeking acquittal from the case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Supreme Court Friday rejected the review petition filed by a life sentence convict Akhtar Saleem seeking acquittal from the case.

A three-member apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprised Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, heard the review petition.

The trial court sentenced Salim Akhtar and Fazal Rabi to life imprisonment over murder of two brothers. The high court acquitted both the accused. Later on, Supreme Court awarded life imprisonment to Akhtar Saleem while Fazal Rabi was acquitted.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice said the court had given maximum relief to the accused in this case.

The counsel for the accused said in this case, the name of the weapon is not mentioned in the FIR.

The chief justice responded that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) the word 'Topak' (Gun) is used in place of weapons. He observed that the word 'Topak' is also used in the film industry.

He said the postmortem was conducted within three hours of the incident in this case. No one can make a false story so quickly, he added.

The counsel said the cause of murder came to light after nine days.

The chief justice said it was a matter of a girl and people did not often revealed these kinds of things.

The court after hearing arguments dismissed the review petition and maintained the sentence.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Chief Justice Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Film And Movies FIR From Industry Weapon Court

Recent Stories

Southern Punjab maintain unbeaten record, Khyber P ..

11 minutes ago

Waqar Younis to hold bowlers camp in Lahore over w ..

27 minutes ago

TECNO Camon 12 Air – Dot-in-Display smartphone w ..

38 minutes ago

Kashmir day observed on Friday

6 minutes ago

Court rejects police report in Sheesha ban case

6 minutes ago

Standing committee concerned about Karachi's growi ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.