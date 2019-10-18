Supreme Court Friday rejected the review petition filed by a life sentence convict Akhtar Saleem seeking acquittal from the case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) : Supreme Court Friday rejected the review petition filed by a life sentence convict Akhtar Saleem seeking acquittal from the case.

A three-member apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprised Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, heard the review petition.

The trial court sentenced Salim Akhtar and Fazal Rabi to life imprisonment over murder of two brothers. The high court acquitted both the accused. Later on, Supreme Court awarded life imprisonment to Akhtar Saleem while Fazal Rabi was acquitted.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice said the court had given maximum relief to the accused in this case.

The counsel for the accused said in this case, the name of the weapon is not mentioned in the FIR.

The chief justice responded that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) the word 'Topak' (Gun) is used in place of weapons. He observed that the word 'Topak' is also used in the film industry.

He said the postmortem was conducted within three hours of the incident in this case. No one can make a false story so quickly, he added.

The counsel said the cause of murder came to light after nine days.

The chief justice said it was a matter of a girl and people did not often revealed these kinds of things.

The court after hearing arguments dismissed the review petition and maintained the sentence.