ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed Muhammad Anwar's plea against dismissal from the post of Patrolling Officer Motorway Police and forced retirement.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for Anwar said that Muhammed Anwar, who was a patrolling officer in the Motorway Police, was first fired and later forced into early retirement on the charges of misusing a government vehicle. The inquiry against him was not correct, he added.

The chief justice asked the counsel why he did not challenge the inquiry before the tribunal. The lawyer relied that since the inquiry was not correct, so he challenged it in the Supreme Court.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said it was not a trial court and he should approach the service tribunal. He also observed that the petitioner did not reject the allegations levelled against him in the show cause notice.

The lawyer said that in response to the show cause notice, Mohammad Anwar rejected all the allegations.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said each charge was to be rejected separately in response to the show cause notice. The petitioner in its written reply had stated that he dismissed all allegations. The court decided cases according to the law, he added.

The court after hearing arguments dismissed Muhammed Anwar's plea against his forced retirement.