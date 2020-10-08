(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday dismissed the Muttahida Quomi Movement's (MQM) petition seeking re-census in Karachi over withdrawal of application.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprised Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Salahuddin said the Registrar Office had objected to MQM's application.

He said the petitioner had amended the application seeking re-census.

Justice Munib said it was better to file a new application as it had been a long time since the census.

The counsel said thirteen percent of Karachi blocks had more voters but less population.

Justice Munib said the MQM was a major political party.

MQM leader Farooq Sattar said he wanted to say something to the court.

Justice Mushir responded his lawyer had spoken.

The counsel said Farooq Sattar was no longer with the MQM.

Justice Mushir said the court had just asked to file a new application with objections on the census.

He said the problem was not only with Karachi but also with other provinces.