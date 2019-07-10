UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Dismisses NAB Appeal Against Acquittal Of Additional Collector Income Tax

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 06:42 PM

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appeal against acquittal of Additional Collector Income Tax Lahore Muhammad Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appeal against acquittal of Additional Collector Income Tax Lahore Muhammad Iqbal.

A three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the NAB prosecutor said Muhammad Iqbal had bought eight illegal properties which were his 'benami' assets, which he later sold.

The chief justice remarked that it was NAB's responsibility to prove the allegation and asked the prosecutor as to why the bureau wanted the Supreme Court to do its work.

He observed that both the owner and the 'benamidar' were saying that they did not own those properties. NAB did not submit correct questionnaires under Section 342 of CrPC, he added.

The chief justice remarked that the prosecution had failed to prove its allegations against the accused. If there was any other case against the accused, NAB should continue its investigations, he added.

It may be added that the accountability court had given 10-year jail sentence along with Rs 10 million fine. The high court, however, acquitted the accused. NAB challenged the the high court verdict in the Supreme Court, which upheld the the acquittal decision.

