The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) appeal against Pakistan Railways (PR) Divisional Transportation Officer Abid Ali held over alleged corruption in purchase of staff uniform

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and Justice Qazi Mohammed Amin Ahmed heard the acquittal appeal filed by Abid Ali Shad.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice observed that NAB in its reference had not nominated officers of higher ranks as without their consent, nothing could happen.

He asked as to why NAB did not nominate the divisional superintendent in the case.

NAB seemed to be malicious, he added.

He said the divisional transportation officer was stuck working for the better.

The NAB prosecutor said the accused made two transactions in a year and misappropriated Rs 127.471 million in purchase of staff uniform.

The chief justice observed that NAB had no clear evidence against the accused. It was a 19 years old case as the reference was filed against the accused in 2002, he said, adding the high court had acquitted the accused on merit.

The trial court had awarded 10-year sentence to Abid Ali.