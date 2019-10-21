UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Dismisses NAB Appeal Against PR's Divisional Transportation Officer

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 10:51 PM

Supreme Court dismisses NAB appeal against PR's Divisional Transportation Officer

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) appeal against Pakistan Railways (PR) Divisional Transportation Officer Abid Ali held over alleged corruption in purchase of staff uniform

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) appeal against Pakistan Railways (PR) Divisional Transportation Officer Abid Ali held over alleged corruption in purchase of staff uniform.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and Justice Qazi Mohammed Amin Ahmed heard the acquittal appeal filed by Abid Ali Shad.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice observed that NAB in its reference had not nominated officers of higher ranks as without their consent, nothing could happen.

He asked as to why NAB did not nominate the divisional superintendent in the case.

NAB seemed to be malicious, he added.

He said the divisional transportation officer was stuck working for the better.

The NAB prosecutor said the accused made two transactions in a year and misappropriated Rs 127.471 million in purchase of staff uniform.

The chief justice observed that NAB had no clear evidence against the accused. It was a 19 years old case as the reference was filed against the accused in 2002, he said, adding the high court had acquitted the accused on merit.

The trial court had awarded 10-year sentence to Abid Ali.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Corruption Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Abid Ali Merit Packaging Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

Russian-German X-Ray Space Telescope Reaches Worki ..

32 seconds ago

Estonian President Not Yet Received Invitation to ..

36 seconds ago

Tour de France star Groenwegen sticking with Jumbo ..

38 seconds ago

Present government is committed to make the studen ..

43 seconds ago

Facebook Drops 4 Iran, Russia-Origin Networks to C ..

7 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends inauguration of Indones ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.