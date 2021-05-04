UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Dismisses NAB Appeal Over Withdrawal Of Petition

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 08:45 PM

Supreme Court dismisses NAB appeal over withdrawal of petition

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB's) appeal against officers, involved in receiving Rs 10 million corruption money from the accused, over withdrawal of petition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB's) appeal against officers, involved in receiving Rs 10 million corruption money from the accused, over withdrawal of petition.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the dismissal from service case filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against its officers, including Shakir Ali and Sarvech Shaikh over receiving corruption money from the accused.

During the course of proceedings, NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Imran-ul-Haq said the Bureau had conducted inquiry against Assistant Director Shakir Ali and Servech Sheikh.

The Sindh High Court had directed NAB to complete inquiry in three months.

Expressing annoyance, the CJP said the matter had been pending since 2018 and the Bureau had not completed the inquiry.

He asked how could an employee be terminated without inquiry. The Bureau took three years for a two months job, he added.

The NAB withdrew the case to complete its own inquiry.

The court accepted NAB's appeal and disposed of the case.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Corruption Supreme Court Sindh High Court National Accountability Bureau Job Money 2018 From Million Court Employment

Recent Stories

Philippines ‘Bangkóta’ Pavilion to launch gam ..

4 minutes ago

France May Cancel Mandatory Face Masks in Summer - ..

5 minutes ago

Two dead in fire in S.Africa Covid ward

5 minutes ago

UN envoy Gordon Brown urges G7 countries to fund g ..

5 minutes ago

S&P Jumps Onto Crypto Bandwagon by Launching Indic ..

5 minutes ago

Philippine Foreign Minister Apologizes for Expleti ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.