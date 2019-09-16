(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the Registrar's objections on three petitions on a matter regarding removal of former Islamabad High Court judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui by the Supreme Judicial Council

Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the appeals in chamber filed by the Karachi Bar Association, Islamabad High Court Bar Association and Lahore High Court Bar Rawalpindi bench.

He directed the Registrar Office to fix the petitions for open hearing.

Advocates Rasheed A Rizvi and Muhammad Qasim Mir appeared on behalf of petitioners.