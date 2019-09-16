UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Dismisses Objections On Petitions Regarding Justice Shaukat Siddiqui's Removal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 09:48 PM

Supreme Court dismisses objections on petitions regarding Justice Shaukat Siddiqui's removal

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the Registrar's objections on three petitions on a matter regarding removal of former Islamabad High Court judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui by the Supreme Judicial Council

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the Registrar's objections on three petitions on a matter regarding removal of former Islamabad High Court judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui by the Supreme Judicial Council.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the appeals in chamber filed by the Karachi Bar Association, Islamabad High Court Bar Association and Lahore High Court Bar Rawalpindi bench.

He directed the Registrar Office to fix the petitions for open hearing.

Advocates Rasheed A Rizvi and Muhammad Qasim Mir appeared on behalf of petitioners.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Supreme Court Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Chamber Islamabad High Court Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

Recent Stories

National Triangular One-Day Women’s Cricket Cham ..

14 minutes ago

UAE supports Yemen’s services sectors

21 minutes ago

Indonesian Maritime Affairs condoles martyrs&#039; ..

21 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses acquittal appeal of five l ..

2 minutes ago

Emirati jiu-jitsu competitors raise total haul of ..

21 minutes ago

Safe Zone in Northern Syria Depends on Turkish-Ame ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.