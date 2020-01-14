UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Dismisses Peshawar High Court Decision In Afghan National's CNIC Case

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 07:13 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday turned down the decision of Peshawar High Court (PHC) restoring national identity card of a citizen and directed National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA) to re-hear the concerned person

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday turned down the decision of Peshawar High Court (PHC) restoring national identity card of a citizen and directed National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA) to re-hear the concerned person.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) informed the bench that the authority came to know that Gulab Shah was an Afghan national when he approached to get his Afghan migrant card renewal. On this, the NADAR canceled the CNIC of Gulab Shah, he said.

Counsel for the Gulab Shah contended that NADRA had blocked his CNIC without informing him.

Justice Umer Ata Bandial asked Gulab Shah to appear before the relevant forum and apprised it about his stance on blockage of his CNIC.

There should be respect for the Afghan, he remarked.

The bench directed NADRA to adopt a correct procedural approach. Justice Yahya Afridi remarked that when NADRA had no proper approach toward Pakistanis, then how it could adopt correct stance with Afghan nationals.

The bench directed NADRA to rehear Gulab Shah and decide the matter in accordance with law.

The court, subsequently, dismissed the decision of PHC. A three-memberbench, headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial, conducted hearing on appealof NADRA.

